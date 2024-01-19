EESL invites bids to procure 1 lakh induction cookstoves

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has invited bids for the procurement of one lakh induction cook stoves under the Phase-II of the National Efficient Cooking Programme.

The competitive bidding process is poised to accelerate the adoption of electric clean cooking, ensuring accessibility and affordability for households across the nation, an EESL statement said.

"This industry-friendly procurement bid is designed to not only reduce costs and decrease the dependence on LPG, but also to encourage a nationwide shift towards modern cooking devices," Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, EESL, said in the statement.

With the help of bulk procurement, manufacturers participating in the bid can leverage economies of scale to bring down the prices of these energy efficient induction cook stoves, thereby making them affordable for the masses.

EESL, a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the administration of the Ministry of Power has announced the bids for the Phase-II procurement of 1 lakh induction cook stoves under the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP), it stated.

The open tender encompasses the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of 1,00,000 induction cook stoves/cooktops (IC) with a two-year comprehensive on-site warranty on pan India basis.

Open to all manufacturers, the bidding deadline is February 1, 2024 and pre-bid meeting is scheduled for January 23, 2024.

EESL recently launched its NECP. By deploying 20 lakh induction cook stoves across India till 2027, EESL seeks to reduce the environmental impact of cooking methods, ensuring cleaner air and improved health for citizens.

EESL has also partnered with Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) for large-scale deployment of induction cooktops.

An induction cook stove acts as an energy-efficient substitute for both traditional gas stoves and electrical stoves which encourages overall adoption.

Compared to electricity and gas cook stoves, induction cook stoves are more energy efficient as they don't heat the air around them and are safer to use due to the absence of flame.

Induction cook stove is 80-90 per cent more efficient than a gas stove as very minimal energy is lost during the cooking process. PTI KKS DRR