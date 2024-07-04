EESL partners with Padma Vadthya to boost energy efficiency tech adoption in Telangana

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Telangana-based Padma Vadthya to accelerate the adoption of energy efficiency solutions in the state.

Vadhya Padma, a renowned woman entrepreneur from Telangana and owner of Padma Vadthya, has inked the partnership to support the establishment of retail franchises for the company.

The pact aims to establish retail franchises and make energy-efficient technologies more accessible to residents of Telangana, it stated.

According to the statement, this will contribute to India's efforts in conserving energy and reducing its carbon footprint, thereby helping the nation meet its climate goals.

By establishing retail franchises with Padma Vadthya, EESL aims to create a network of retail stores that can effectively distribute and promote these solutions to a larger customer base.

EESL's energy efficiency solutions encompass a wide range of products and services designed to optimise energy usage in various sectors, such as lighting, appliances, and buildings.

By empowering women entrepreneurs like Padma Vadthya, EESL is creating new avenues for the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, the statement said.

EESL CGM (Sales & PRCC) Animesh Mishra said, "It is also a significant step forward in EESL's mission to transform India into an energy-efficient economy and we believe that women like Mrs Padma will inspire many others to join the energy efficiency movement".

The company has also signed an agreement with SK Electricals to enhance the adoption of energy efficiency in the state.

As a leader of a Self-Help Group (SHG), Vadhya Padma empowers 50-100 women members who assist her in maintaining lighting infrastructure in Hyderabad. Additionally, her business portfolio includes vehicle hiring services for state government offices in Telangana.

Padma is the first woman entrepreneur to join hands with EESL across India.