EESL ties up with RajCOMP Info Services to promote energy efficiency

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Energy Efficiency Services Ltd on Thursday said it has inked a pact with RajCOMP Info Services to promote energy efficiency and enhance public service delivery in Rajasthan.

Under this partnership, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will offer UJALA products and services on RISL's e-Mitra portal.

This collaboration aims to leverage the extensive e-Mitra network to promote energy efficiency and enhance public service delivery throughout the state, EESL said in a statement.

According to the statement, EESL, a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power, and RajCOMP Info Services Ltd (RISL), an entity under the Department of Information Technology & Communications (DOIT&C), Government of Rajasthan, have signed an agreement.

RISL will create awareness among e-Mitra kiosks about the availability of EESL services on the platform, facilitating the sale of UJALA products and services to consumers across Rajasthan. RISL will also promote EESL's online marketplace, EESLMart, by placing affiliate links and QR codes on its website, applications and kiosks.

By utilising the widespread presence and established infrastructure of the e-Mitra network, energy-efficient solutions such as LED lighting and efficient cooling systems will be made accessible even in the most remote corners of Rajasthan. This will reduce energy consumption, lower electricity bills, contribute to a greener environment and generate new employment opportunities.

"By leveraging RISL's extensive e-Mitra network, we aim to make it easier for consumers to access and adopt sustainable technologies that will not only reduce their energy costs but also contribute to a cleaner environment," EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor said.

Rameshwar Lal Solanki, Technical Director, DOIT&C, Government of Rajasthan, stated that e-Mitra has a strong legacy of supporting its partners through its extensive network of over 80,000 e-Mitra kiosks.

In its previous collaboration with EESL, e-Mitra facilitated the sale of approximately 80 lakh LED bulbs, valued at around Rs 57 crore. PTI KKS SHW