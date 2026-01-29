Business

EESL to deploy energy-efficient solutions to PMAY beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) EESL Energy Efficiency Services on Thursday signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Ltd (APSHCL) for the deployment of energy-efficient solutions.

Under the initiative, each beneficiary of PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) household will receive a starter package comprising four 5-star rated LED bulbs, two LED batten tube lights, and two BLDC (brushless direct current) ceiling fans, EESL said in a statement.

