EET appoints Ruth Herbert as Managing Director, Business Development & Strategic Initiatives

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Essar Energy Transition on Thursday announced the appointment of Ruth Herbert as Managing Director, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives, effective September 16.

Essar Energy Transition (EET) is investing USD 3 billion across a range of low carbon energy transition projects over the next five years in the UK. Its unit, EET Fuels, owns UK's Stanlow oil refinery.

"Ruth will lead the development and execution of strategic initiatives to support EET's long-term growth objectives - identifying new business opportunities, forging strategic partnerships and ensuring that the company's initiatives are in line with the evolving energy landscape," the firm said in a statement.

Ruth brings with her over 15 years of energy industry experience, most recently as Chief Executive of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, where she helped to shape government policy and fostered partnerships that significantly advanced the industry's progress.

Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) grew from a 50-member organisation to a 120-member organisation, produced its first UK-wide carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) delivery plan and grew its presence and profile in the UK and Belgium during her three-year tenure.

Ruth has extensive UK Government experience, previously holding several key positions at the Department of Energy and Climate Change, where she played a pivotal role in the UK's energy policy, including leading negotiations on the EU Directive on CO2 Storage, international CCUS, and policy coordination, stakeholder engagement and programme management for the UK's Electricity Market Reform.

Tony Fountain, Managing Director, EET, said: "Through our hydrogen production and decarbonisation projects at Stanlow, we are fully focused on assisting the UK Government to deliver its net zero goals. Ruth's strong track record of leadership in both decarbonisation policy and practical implementation regimes will be instrumental as we progress our strategic initiatives." Herbert said EET's plans present a huge opportunity for the UK's North-West to be a trailblazer in the net zero industries of the future and for EET to be at the forefront of the emerging low carbon products market. PTI ANZ DRR DRR DRR