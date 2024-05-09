EET Fuels' Stanlow Refinery completes 100 years of operations in UK

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) EET Fuels, a part of the Essar Group, on Thursday said it has completed 100 years of operations of its Stanlow Refinery in the UK.

The Stanlow refinery in Ellesmere Port, began producing fuels in 1924 as a bitumen production site, EET Fuels said in a statement.

"EET Fuels announces the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Stanlow Refinery," the statement said.

EET Chairman Prashant Ruia said, "We want to recognise the thousands of colleagues who made this happen. The ambition is making Stanlow the world's first low carbon refinery, as well as the UK's leading producer of hydrogen..." EET Fuels is part of Essar Group's Essar Energy Transition portfolio that is investing in creating the UK's leading energy transition hub in North West England. PTI ABI KKS TRB TRB