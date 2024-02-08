EET Hydrogen to engage with UK Govt for low carbon hydrogen project

New Delhi/London, Feb 8 (PTI) EET Hydrogen on Thursday said it will soon proceed into final negotiations with the UK Government to develop a low-carbon hydrogen plant in Ellesmere, post "signing of statement of principles".

Advertisment

EET Hydrogen is part of the Essar Energy Transition (EET) portfolio. EET is Essar Global's investment in creating the UK’s leading energy transition hub in North West England.

It has entered into a statement of principles with the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for its low-carbon hydrogen plant. The company will now proceed into final negotiations with the UK Government to develop the proposed project in Ellesmere, EET Hydrogen said in a statement.

"The signing of the statement of principles marks an agreement milestone between EET Hydrogen and the UK Government on key aspects of negotiations to date. EET Hydrogen and the UK Government will now enter final negotiations, with the aim of making a final decision later this year for the HPP1 project," it said.

With things in place, the construction of the plant is expected to begin later this year. It will have an initial production capacity of 350 MW and will capture around 6 lakh tonnes of CO2 a year which is equivalent to taking around 2.50 lakh cars off the road, the company said.

The company plans to supply the hydrogen to the industrial businesses across the North West of England aiding them to decarbonise their operations, protecting jobs and driving economic growth. The proposed project is at the cornerstone of the HyNet cluster and is essential for the cluster to commence construction later this year. PTI ABI KKS ABI MR MR