EET Retail continues to expand fuel retail network

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) EET Retail, the retail division of EET Fuels, has reopened two new service stations recently, with more expected to be opened throughout the year ahead, the firm said Wednesday.

"Newly branded Spalding service station and Oakham service station (in the UK) signal a new era of convenience and service for the Essar consumer brand," it said.

This expansion is part of a strategy to develop a significant portfolio of Essar-branded fuel retail outlets and establish a nationwide presence, aligned with EET Retail's vision to become the UK's 'retailer of choice' to consumers.

"Additionally, the company is actively identifying opportunities for potential acquisitions to further accelerate its growth," the firm said in a statement.

Narayan Bhatra, CEO of EET Retail, said: "We're embarking on an exciting journey of growth and innovation in the UK retail sector. With confidence, we're committed to delivering best in class fuel outlets and building a network of partnerships that align with Essar’s customer-first belief." EET Fuels serves the UK energy corridor in the North West and Midlands through its modern road terminal, while our strategic pipeline connections strengthen our capability to supply South West and South East England. PTI ANZ MR