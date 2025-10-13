EF Polymer raises nearly Rs 157.83 cr to to expand bio-based polymer innovation globally

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) EF Polymer, a Udaipur-based deep tech startup that develops 100 per cent bio-based super absorbent polymers from agricultural waste, has raised USD 17.8 million (around Rs 157.83 crore) in a series B funding round through a third-party allotment, the company said on Monday.

Founded by Ankit Jain, Puran Singh Rajput, and Narayan Lal Gurjar, EF Polymer converts farm residue into biodegradable polymers that improve soil water retention and reduce irrigation needs. The innovation has earned recognition from the Prime Ministers of both India and Japan.

"This funding is more than a financial milestone. It's a celebration of purpose-driven progress," said founder Narayan Lal Gurjar.

With demonstration projects in France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, the startup plans to use the funds to expand R&D, boost manufacturing, and enter new global markets, including Japan and the US. PTI AG DR DR