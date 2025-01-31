EFC (I) Ltd collaborates with Pepperfry to set up joint venture

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Pune-headquartered EFC (I) Ltd on Friday announced its collaboration with Pepperfry Ltd to set up a joint venture to drive the expansion of furniture manufacturing business and other related businesses, including logistic and display centres.

This partnership combines both companies' strengths to deliver innovative, scalable solutions across furniture, logisticsand creative studio services nationwide, enhancing value for all stakeholders, a statement said.

The joint venture is poised to foster innovation and create new opportunities in a competitive market, it stated.

Umesh Kumar Sahay, Chairman and Managing Director EFC (I), "By leveraging our combined expertise in logistics, franchising, and business development, we are building a solid foundation for sustained growth and long-term success." The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2025, it stated.

Pepperfry is an omnichannel marketplace for furniture and home goods and has onboarded thousands of regional, national, and MSME brands. BSE-listed EFC (I) Ltd is headquartered in Pune and has 70-plus centres with more than 56,000+ seats under management across nine cities in seven states. PTI KKS KKS MR