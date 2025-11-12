EFC (I) Ltd Q2 profit rises 55 pc to Rs 57 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Co-working firm EFC (I) Ltd has reported a 55 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 56.71 crore in the September quarter on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 36.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 256.81 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 171.08 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the results, Umesh Sahay, Chairman & Managing Director of EFC (I) Ltd, said the company is witnessing robust growth across all segments.

"In leasing, we have an OpCo-PropCo model with over 3.23 million sq ft AUM (asset under management) and are launching 'EFC Retail Spaces', targeting its first phase by January 2026. We have also been awarded a new Passport Seva Kendra in Pune and secured vendor registration with three major MNCs in the office furniture segment," Sahay said.

Founded in 2014, Pune-based EFC (I) Ltd provides managed office spaces, interior designing, and furniture manufacturing services, catering to over 600 corporates across more than 80 centres in 10 cities. PTI MJH MJH SHW