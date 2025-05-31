EFC (I) Q4 net profit up 10 pc at Rs 31 cr; FY25 profit jumps 95 pc to Rs 113 cr

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Coworking space provider EFC (I) Ltd has posted a 10 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30.81 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 27.94 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income more than doubled to Rs 216.39 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 99.11 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit jumped nearly two-fold to Rs 112.82 crore from Rs 57.98 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income increased to Rs 674.26 crore last fiscal from Rs 428.77 crore in 2023-24.

Umesh Sahay, founder & CEO, EFC (I) Ltd, said, "The company has closed FY25 with a strong set of results, which is a reflection of the strong underlying demand for managed services and Design & Build services offerings".

"Moreover, our integrated business model positions us well for the future. The robust profitability also underscores the strength of our business model which will improve as we scale operations beyond the current level." During the last fiscal, Sahay said the company closed the strategic acquisition of Bigbox Ventures, a managed workspace company in Pune.

"We also acquired properties in some of the prime locations as part of our long-term business strategies. We believe that our stellar growth in the design & build vertical bodes well for the company's future strategic growth," he added.

EFC said there has been a good demand for co-working spaces from sectors like IT, ITeS, BFSI, new-age start-ups, e-commerce, consulting and the global captive centres.

Founded in 2014, EFC (I) Ltd is headquartered in Pune and has more than 35 centres across seven states (Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal).