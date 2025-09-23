EFC secures new Passport Seva Kendra project in Pune

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Managed office space solutions provider EFC on Tuesday said it has been awarded another general work contract under its ongoing Rate Contract for Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs).

The new assignment covers the PSK at Pashan, Pune, further strengthening EFC's portfolio of mission-critical infrastructure projects across India, the company said in a statement.

This contract builds on the Company's successful execution of the Ahmedabad and Hyderabad PSK projects, reaffirming EFC's proven expertise in delivering high-quality, turnkey design and build solutions.

The scope of work for the Pashan PSK includes complete interior turnkey fit-outs, ensuring seamless integration of functionality, aesthetics, and efficiency.

Umesh Sahay, Managing Director of EFC (I) Limited, said that the expanded engagement highlights EFC's growing presence in mission-critical infrastructure projects. PTI HG MR