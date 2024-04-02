eFeed launches new platform to fuel innovation in sustainable dairy practices in India

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) eFeed, a precision animal management and nutrition company, on Tuesday said it has launched a nationwide research platform to fuel innovation in sustainable dairy practices in India.

India has the highest cattle population of over 300 million, a factor that significantly impacts sustainability and climate change, it said.

"We are at a crossroads where the need for sustainable dairy practices is not just a choice but a necessity," eFeed Founder Kumar Ranjan said in a statement.

"Our platform will serve as a launchpad for groundbreaking ideas in sustainable dairy, providing the necessary resources to transform these ideas into tangible products and facilitate real-world trials." The new platform by eFeed is designed to address critical challenges in the dairy industry, such as the increasing methane emissions from cattle, the detrimental use of urea in cattle feed affecting soil health, and the consequent depletion of groundwater levels.

