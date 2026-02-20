Effective public policy essential for AI to reach its full potential: OECD Secretary General

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Effective public policy is essential for Artificial Intelligence to reach its full potential amid rapid technological changes and massive investment flows, according to the Paris-based OECD.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a global policy forum and works with over 100 countries.

"While AI adoption offers many opportunities, it also carries the risk of job displacement for some. We estimate that taking effects of AI, about 27 per cent of employment is in occupations that are at the highest risk of automation. It is particularly important to ensure access to training opportunities to those who need the most...," OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann said.

He also mentioned that to improve participation in AI training among adults, learning needs to be more flexible, modular and targeted to individual circumstances in job experiences.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital on Friday, Cormann also underlined the need for governments, industries and others to work together to support responsible adoption of AI.

"Amid the rapid technological changes and massive investment flows, effective public policy is essential for AI to reach its full potential.

"Indeed, the foundational technologies that made this technological revolution possible was very much shaped and supported by public policy from internet connectivity to semiconductor supply chain and everything in between," he said. PTI RAM MR