Efforts on to ensure smooth paddy procurement, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that like previous years, the state government will ensure hassle-free procurement of paddy and timely payment to farmers.

Farmers have never faced any problem in selling their crops during the last three years, the chief minister said while reviewing the ongoing paddy procurement process in the state.

During the review meeting held here, the chief minister said all out efforts have been made to ensure smooth, hassle-free and quick procurement of paddy on one hand and facilitate the farmers in getting timely payment of their produce on the other.

He said that farmers should not face any inconvenience while selling their produce in mandis.

Mann further said that the procurement of paddy started from September 15 and elaborate arrangements have been made for procurement of 175 lakh metric tonnes of grains.

The CM said every grain produced with the sweat and toil of the Punjabi farmer shall be purchased, and warned that strict action will be taken against officials if a farmer is put to any sort of inconvenience.

A total of 1,822 regular purchase centres have been set up for the paddy procurement, Mann said, adding he will be personally monitoring the entire procurement process. PTI CHS HVA