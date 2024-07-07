Efforts on to raise MP budget to Rs 7 lakh crore in 5 years: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jul 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that efforts are being made to take the state's annual budget to Rs 7 lakh crore in the next five years.

The state government on July 3 presented its budget for FY 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 3.65 lakh crore, marking substantial allocations for infrastructure development and initiatives for women and tribals.

This time, the state budget is 16 per cent more than last year's budget and is development-oriented, Yadav said at a function of the Central India Chamber of Commerce in Ujjain on Saturday night.

"Many important provisions have been made in the budget to take the state forward. Efforts are being made to take the state's annual budget to Rs 7 lakh crore in the next five years," he said.

Yadav said the state government's special focus in the budget is on infrastructure to get positive results of development, including in the irrigation sector.

The Chambal-Parvati-Kali Sindh river linking project of Rs 35,000 crore will benefit several districts in the state, he said.

Six new expressways are being constructed in the state, besides several other highway projects, he pointed out.

The MP government has started the intra-state air taxi and helicopter facility to strengthen transportation, he said.

The CM further said that 42,000 doctors and health staffers will be recruited for community health centres.

The state government will provide bonus on the purchase of milk along with wheat and paddy, he said.

Yadav also said that a budget provision of Rs 500 crore has been made for preparations of the Simhastha 2028, organised once in 12 years in Ujjain. PTI ADU GK