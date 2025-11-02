EHV transmission tower failure: Experts calls for digital intervention, drone-based monitoring

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Power utilities must build or upgrade digital twins of transmission lines for simulation of wind loads, terrain impact, and environmental stressors, thereby anticipating failure points well in advance, industry stakeholders have said.

Experts are also of the view that failure of EHV transmission line towers is an early "warning signal of transition stress " and requires digital intervention.

The statements have come against the background of a government committee directing various transmission utilities to carry out proper maintenance after detecting that 75 extra high voltage (EHV) transmission line towers failed between January and June 2025.

A change in the wind intensity in certain parts of the country on account of climate change has been observed as one of the key reasons for the failure of the EHV transmission line towers, which play a crucial role in the transportation of large amounts of power over long distances.

Ranjeet Mehta, the CEO & Secretary General of industry body PHDCCI, said, "Utilities should be advised to build digital twins of critical transmission corridors for simulation of wind loads, terrain impact, and environmental stressors...".

Tracking each tower's condition, maintenance history, weather exposure, load history etc will enable predictive maintenance rather than reactive responses, said Manish Dabkara, CMD EKI Energy Services.

Piyush Goyal Co-Founder & CEO, Volks Energie said training for engineering & O&M personnel on climate-resilient designs and digital-monitoring systems is essential. Further, funding and policy frameworks should treat transmission resilience on par with generation capacity.

Anujesh Dwivedi, Partner, Deloitte India, said some of the other interventions can include increased use of monopole structure, advanced materials, drone-based monitoring etc.

A few experts who did not wish to be quoted stated that the recent failures are not simply technical faults, and are early warning signals of transition stress and it should be addressed with urgency. PTI ABI MR