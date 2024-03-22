Eicher incorporates unit in Netherlands to enhance supply chain for Europe

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Friday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands to enhance the availability of various articles like spares, apparel and motorcycle accessories in Europe.

Advertisment

Royal Enfield Europe BV is being set up with a view to enhance the non-motorcycle supply chain for all of Europe, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Royal Enfield is a unit of Eicher Motors.

The new entity would also augment quicker and easier availability of non-motorcycle products such as spares, apparel and motorcycle accessories, it added.

Eicher Motors said it has subscribed to the entire equity share capital of Royal Enfield Europe BV. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL