Eicher Motors gets GST demand notice of Rs 15 lakh

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Thursday said it has received a GST demand order of Rs 15 lakh from Haryana authorities.

The company said it has received a GST demand order from the Office of the Excise and Taxation Officer, Gurgaon (East), Ward-5, Haryana.

Demand order for an aggregate amount of Rs 15 lakh includes tax demand of Rs 5 lakh, interest of Rs 9 lakh and penalty of Rs 1 lakh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Based on company’s assessment, the aforesaid demand is not maintainable," Eicher said. The company is evaluating all options including filing an appeal against the order, it added. PTI MSS MSS MR