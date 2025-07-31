Eicher Motors Q1 net profit up 9 pc to Rs 1,205 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Thursday reported an over 9 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to Rs 1,205 crore for the June quarter.

The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,101 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,042 crore, up 15 per cent as compared with Rs 4,393 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2024-25, Eicher Motors Ltd said in a statement.

During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 2,61,326 motorcycles, a growth of 15 per cent against 2,27,736 motorcycle units sold in the year-ago period.

VECV registered sales of 21,610 units, a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,671 crore, 12 per cent higher over the same period last year.

Shares of the company ended 0.2 per cent down at Rs 5,470.60 apiece on the BSE.