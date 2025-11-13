Eicher Motors Q2 net profit up 24 pc at Rs 1,369 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Thursday posted a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,369 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by strong sales across business verticals.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,100 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 45 per cent to Rs 6,172 crore as compared with Rs 4,263 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2024-25.

During the second quarter, Royal Enfield, a part of the company, recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 3,27,067 motorcycles, up 45 per cent from 2,25,317 units sold during the July-September period of 2024-25 fiscal, Eicher Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Eicher and Volvo Group, reported revenue of Rs 6,106 crore for the period under review, a 10 per cent year-on-year growth over Rs 5,538 crore.

VECV recorded sales of 21,901 vehicles in the second quarter, up from 20,774 vehicles last year.

"This has been a truly encouraging quarter for Eicher Motors, as we recorded strong performance across the board for both Royal Enfield and VECV," Eicher Motors Managing Director B Govindarajan said.

Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of VECV, said that PAT for the second quarter improved to Rs 249 crore, a growth of 20 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

GST rationalisation has had a positive impact on consumer confidence and consumption. This will, in turn, support demand for commercial vehicles in the coming period, he added.

Shares of Eicher Motors ended 0.7 per cent down at Rs 6,830.80 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW