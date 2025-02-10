Eicher Motors Q3 net profit up 18 pc at Rs 1,171 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,171 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, riding on higher sales.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 996 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,973 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 4,179 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2023-24 fiscal, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Royal Enfield recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 2,69,039 motorcycles in the December quarter, a growth of 17 per cent over 2,29,214 units sold in the year-ago period.

"The past quarter has been incredibly rewarding for Eicher with an all-round record performance across the board. We recorded our best-ever festive performance, introduced exciting new motorcycles, and took our first step into electric mobility with the debut of our EV brand, Flying Flea," Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said.

Even as the commercial vehicle industry remained sluggish, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) grew volumes quarter-on-quarter with strengthened market share in all segments, he added.

VECV's revenue from operations in the third quarter rose to Rs 5,801 crore from Rs 5,483 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

Shares of Eicher Motors on Monday ended 1.16 per cent down at Rs 5,310.70 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW