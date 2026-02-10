Eicher Motors Q3 profit up 21.37 pc at Rs 1,420.61 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21.37 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,420.61 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, driven by robust sales.

The company, which had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,170.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved an investment of Rs 958 crore to increase production capacity of its two-wheeler arm Royal Enfield.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 6,114.04 crore as against Rs 4,973.12 crore in the same period last fiscal, Eicher Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,785.69 crore as compared to Rs 3,964.59 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Royal Enfield recorded quarterly sales of 3,25,773 motorcycles, up 21 per cent from 269,039 motorcycles sold in Q3 FY 2024-25.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recorded sales of 26,086 units in the third quarter, up from 21,010 units in the previous year, the company said.

"This quarter continues the steady momentum that we have built over the previous six quarters and disciplined execution across Eicher Motors, with encouraging performance from both Royal Enfield and VECV," B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield said.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VECV and Vice Chairman of Eicher Motors Ltd, said the third quarter was marked by a strong recovery in the Commercial Vehicle industry following a prolonged monsoon.

"GST reforms, coinciding with the traditional festive buying season, helped revive consumer sentiment and consumption-led demand for transportation," Aggarwal said, adding VECV delivered its best-ever third-quarter performance with sales of 26,086 vehicles.

On Royal Enfield capacity expansion, Govindarajan said it will "augment our annual production capacity and allow us to meet the expanding existing and projected future demand.

The estimated investment is Rs 958 crore for brownfield expansion at the company's plant at Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu and will be funded through internal accruals, the filing said.

The company plans to add 5.4 lakh units annually.

Royal Enfield has an existing capacity of around 14.6 lakh motorcycles per year across all plants and it is close to full utilisation, the filing said.

The total capacity (existing and additional capacity) will be up-to 20 lakh units per year across all plants, it added.

"The ramp-up will happen in a phased manner starting from Q1 FY 2026-27 and is expected to be completed in FY 2027-28," the company said. PTI RKL MR