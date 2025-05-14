Eicher Motors Q4 profit rises 27 pc at Rs 1,362 cr on higher sales

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported 27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,362 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 riding on higher sales across markets.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,070 crore for the January-March period of 2023-24.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,241 crore in the quarter as against Rs 4,256 crore in the year-ago period, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Royal Enfield, a part of the company, recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales with 2,80,801 motorcycles in the quarter, marking a growth of 23 per cent over Q4 FY24.

In FY25, the company earned a net profit of Rs 4,734 crore, an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year. Revenue increased to Rs 18,870 crore from Rs 16,536 crore.

Eicher Motors achieved its best-ever financial performance in the previous financial year, it stated. In FY25, Royal Enfield crossed 1 million annual sales mark for the first time. Total volume stood at 10,02,893 units, a 10 per cent year-on-year increase.

Domestic sales grew 8 per cent to 9,02,757 units, while international volumes grew 30 per cent, with 1,00,136 motorcycles exported.

"In the motorcycle business, the middleweight segment saw a lot of action from our peers. Remaining unfazed and maintaining focus on our strategic goals and community, Royal Enfield stood head and shoulders above everyone else to sell one million motorcycles annually, for the first time in its history," Eicher Motors Chairman Siddhartha Lal said.

In a virtual press meet, B Govindarajan, MD of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, stated that Royal Enfield is lining up a capex of around Rs 1,200 crore for FY26 with focus on growth and new product launches.

On a question related to exports to the US market, he noted that shipments to the country are continuing, with pre-tariff level stock inventory protecting the season.

"The (US) tariff situation is dynamic. We are also watching and aligning our actions according to that." For other markets also, Royal Enfield is constantly monitoring the situation, Govindarajan said.

"We see some of the markets like Brazil, which is really opening up..In Thailand, we have gone with a CKD plant to be near to the customers..So international market is an important element for us in our business..We will be looking at growing the international markets slowly and steadily," he added.

Govindarajan stated that Flying Flea, its EV brand, is set to introduce first two electric bikes C6 and S6 in the fourth quarter of this fiscal. The company is considering various retail formats for Flying Flea, including adjacent stores, direct-to-consumer, and online sales, he added.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, reported revenue from operations of Rs 23,548 crore, reflecting a 8 per cent growth over last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 2,023 crore while profit rose to Rs 1,286 crore. VECV sold 90,000 units in FY25, growing 5 per cent from FY24.

"Our company closed the year as a market leader in the Indian 5-18.5T Light and Medium Duty truck segment and recorded its highest ever deliveries across key business verticals," VECV MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal stated.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 70 per share of face value of Re 1 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders.

Eicher Motors shares on Wednesday ended 0.56 per cent up at Rs 5,451 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS ANU ANU