Business

Eicher Motors Q4 profit up 27% at Rs 1,362 cr, declares dividend of Rs 70 per share

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Eicher Motors

New Delhi: Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported 27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,362 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,070 crore for the January-March period of 2023-24 fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,241 crore in the quarter as against Rs 4,256 crore in the year-ago period, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,734 crore, an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year. Revenue increased to Rs 18,870 crore from Rs 16,536 crore.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 70 per share of face value of Re 1 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders.

Eicher Motors shares on Wednesday ended 0.56 per cent up at Rs 5,451 apiece on BSE.

Dividend Q4 results Eicher Motors share Eicher Motors