Eicher Motors Q4 profit up 27% at Rs 1,362 cr, declares dividend of Rs 70 per share

New Delhi: Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported 27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,362 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,070 crore for the January-March period of 2023-24 fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,241 crore in the quarter as against Rs 4,256 crore in the year-ago period, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,734 crore, an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year. Revenue increased to Rs 18,870 crore from Rs 16,536 crore.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 70 per share of face value of Re 1 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders.

Eicher Motors shares on Wednesday ended 0.56 per cent up at Rs 5,451 apiece on BSE.