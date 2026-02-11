New Delhi (PTI): Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd surged 7 per cent to hit its 52-week high on Wednesday after the company reported a 21.37 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,420.61 crore in the third quarter ended December.

The stock jumped 6.98 per cent to Rs 7,805 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, Eicher Motors' scrip appreciated by 6.94 per cent to Rs 7,803 per piece, also marking its yearly peak.

Following the rally, Eicher Motors market capitalisation (mcap) rose by Rs 13,900.11 crore to Rs 2,14,035.69 crore on the BSE.

Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21.37 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,420.61 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, driven by robust sales.

The company, which had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,170.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved an investment of Rs 958 crore to increase production capacity of its two-wheeler arm Royal Enfield.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 6,114.04 crore as against Rs 4,973.12 crore in the same period last fiscal, Eicher Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Royal Enfield recorded quarterly sales of 3,25,773 motorcycles, up 21 per cent from 269,039 motorcycles sold in Q3 FY 2024-25.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recorded sales of 26,086 units in the third quarter, up from 21,010 units in the previous year, the company said.