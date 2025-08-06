E.I.D. Parry clocks consolidated Q1 net profit at Rs 464.46 cr

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Sugar manufacturer E.I.D. Parry (INDIA) Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 464.46 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, the company said.
The company, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, earned a net profit of Rs 225.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.
For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the consolidated PAT stood at Rs 1,772.54 crore, E.I.D. Parry (INDIA) Ltd said in a press release here.
The consolidated total income for the June quarter went up to Rs 8,813.39 crore, from Rs 6,806.98 crore registered in the same quarter of last financial year. The total income for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 was Rs 31,967.79 crore, the company said.
The sugar division, during the June quarter, reported a loss before interest and tax of Rs 30 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 55 crore registered in the year-ago period.
Farm inputs division earned a profit before interest and tax of Rs 741 crore, during the April-June 2025 quarter as compared to profit of Rs 494 crore registered in the year-ago period.
The neutraceuticals division registered a loss of Rs 10 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to a net profit of Rs 1 crore registered in the year-ago period.
Commenting on the financial performance, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer Muthiah Murugappan said the revenues from the sugar segment during the quarter were at Rs 347 crore, as against Rs 404 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of previous year, registering a de-growth of 14 per cent due to lower release quota.
The distillery segment during the quarter reported a revenue of Rs 296 crore as against Rs 263 crore in the corresponding period of last financial year, a growth of 12 per cent, benefitting from enhanced capacity utilisation after completion of distillery expansion projects, he said.
The neutraceuticals division during the quarter registered a de-growth of 29 per cent on the revenues at Rs 5.94 crore, as against Rs 8.41 crore registered in the year-ago period. The loss under this segment was on account of cost optimisation, though there is reduction in revenues, he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH