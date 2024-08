New Delhi: EID Parry (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 91.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 108.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 6,806.98 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 7,015.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Chennai-based company is into sugar and crop protection businesses among others.