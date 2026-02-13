EID Parry Q3 PAT rises to Rs 437 crore

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Sugar manufacturer EID Parry (India) Limited on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 437 crore for the October–December quarter of 2025–26.

The Chennai-based company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 415.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the April–December 2025 period, the company’s profit after tax rose to Rs 1,667.62 crore, compared with Rs 1,233.10 crore in the year-ago period, the Murugappa Group firm said in a statement.

Consolidated total income during the October–December 2025 quarter increased to Rs 10,375.11 crore, up from Rs 8,837.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, total income rose to Rs 30,964.22 crore, as against Rs 25,044.23 crore in the same period a year earlier, the statement added. PTI VIJ SSK