EIH Associated Hotels Q1 PAT falls 50.6% to Rs 3.58 cr

New Delhi: EIH Associated Hotels Ltd on Monday reported a 50.6 per cent decline in profit after tax to Rs 3.58 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by lower revenue and higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, EIH Associated Hotels said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 64.48 crore against Rs 66.86 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The total expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 64.15 crore compared to Rs 60.54 crore a year ago.