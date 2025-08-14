EIL inks MoU to provide NPCIL engineering services for development of small modular reactor

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) State-owned engineering and consultancy company Engineers India Ltd has signed a preliminary agreement with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to provide engineering services for the development of small modular reactors.

"This partnership supports the government's vision to accelerate nuclear power, enabling clean, green, and reliable energy to strengthen India's energy security and is a step towards Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat, targeting a nuclear power capacity of 100 gigawatt by 2047," EIL said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is for providing "engineering services towards development of conceptual design and engineering of structures, systems and components of Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR)".

The MoU was executed in the presence of EIL chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla and NPCIL chairman and Managing Director B C Pathak, and other senior Management officers from both organisations at the NPCIL Mumbai office on August 12.

EIL is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), providing concept to commissioning services across various industrial sectors.

NPCIL is a public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India, engaged in setting up and operating nuclear power plants across India.