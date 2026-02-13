EIL reports over 3-fold jump in Q3 net profit

New Delhi, Feb 13 PTI) State-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) reported an over 3-fold on-year jump in net profit to Rs 302 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, driven by strong execution and higher revenues.

The net profit of Rs 301.73 crore in October-December -- the third quarter of the current 2025-26 financial year -- compared to Rs 88.1 crore earnings in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

In an investor presentation, EIL said while pre-tax earnings from consultancy business were largely unchanged at Rs 104.3 crore, those from executing turnkey contracts saw a surge to Rs 273.68 crore in Q3 from Rs 18.92 crore a year back.

Turnover rose to 59 per cent to Rs 1,194 crore as revenue from the turnkey business doubled.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, net profit more than doubled to Rs 487 crore, while revenue from operations increased 45 per cent to Rs 2,951 crore.

The company's order book stood at Rs 12,538 crore at the end of the third quarter, comprising 60 per cent consultancy and 40 per cent turnkey projects, EIL said.

With new mega assignments secured subsequently, the order book has expanded to around Rs 15,670 crore -- an all-time high -- providing strong revenue visibility going forward.

EIL is a leading public sector engineering consultancy and EPC company that provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services across sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, refineries, pipelines, infrastructure, fertilizers, water and waste management, and renewable energy.

The company undertakes consultancy assignments as well as turnkey projects in India and overseas.

In the investor presentation, EIL said it has invested Rs 491 crore for the 26 per cent stake it has picked in the Rs 6,388 crore Ramagundam fertilizer project.

Other partners in the project include National Fertilizer Ltd (26 per cent), Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (11 per cent), GAIL (14.3 per cent) and the Telangana government (11 per cent). The remaining 11.7 per cent is with HTAS Consortium (comprising HT Ramagundam A/S, IFU and Danish Agribusiness Fund, Denmark).

EIL has also taken a minority 4.37 per cent stake in Numaligarh Refinery in Assam for Rs 838.42 crore. PTI ANZ DRR