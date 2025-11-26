EIL signs MoU with Dangote Group for second train of Africa's largest refinery

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Engineers India Limited (EIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dangote Group to serve as Project Management Consultant (PMC) and EPCM consultant for the second train of Dangote Refinery, marking a major expansion of Africa's biggest refining complex.

The agreement builds on EIL's role in delivering the first 6,50,000 barrels per day (bpd) train of the integrated refinery and petrochemical complex at the Lekki Free Zone, commissioned in 2024, the state-owned firm said in a statement.

The facility is recognised as one of the world's largest single-train refineries and a transformative project for Africa's energy landscape.

Dangote plans to ramp up the refinery's capacity to 1.4 million bpd by 2028.

EIL will be the PMC and engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) consultant for the expansion.

"Building on the strong and trusted partnership, EIL has once again joined hands in this endeavour of Dangote and signed an MoU to partner as the PMC and EPCM consultant for this (expansion) project," the company said.

Once completed, this expansion will position Dangote as the world's largest petroleum refinery, strengthening fuel production within Africa, reducing reliance on imports, and supporting regional energy security.

The expansion will also include a new PDH unit, boosting polypropylene output from 8,30,000 tonnes per annum to 2.4 million tonnes. The upgrade is expected to significantly strengthen regional supplies of fuels and petrochemicals and reduce Africa's dependence on imports.

Once completed, the expanded complex is projected to become the world's largest refinery at a single location.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, said the renewed collaboration reflects the group's confidence in EIL.

EIL executed the first train with exemplary professionalism and engineering depth. "The signing of this MoU for the second train is a clear testimony to EIL's sustained brilliance and our trust in their capabilities. With the completion of the second train, the Dangote Refinery will emerge as the world's largest refining complex." EIL Chairperson and Managing Director Vartika Shukla said the partnership underscores global trust in India's engineering capabilities.

"This MoU is a strong affirmation of the trust reposed in EIL's capabilities to deliver projects of exceptional scale and complexity. The proposed expansion to 1.4 million bpd is a project of global significance and will stand among the largest refinery complexes at a single location, complemented by world-scale fertiliser facilities, anywhere in the world." EIL, under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has a long record of executing major energy and industrial projects across the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, fertiliser, and renewable sectors. Dangote Group is one of Africa's largest industrial conglomerates, operating across 17 countries. PTI ANZ ANZ SHW