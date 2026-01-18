EIL to expand Africa's biggest Dangote refinery

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) State-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has secured a contract worth over USD 350 million to act as Project Management Consultant (PMC) and EPCM Consultant for the expansion of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Nigeria, reinforcing its role in one of the world's largest energy projects.

EIL was the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) consultant for Dangote Group when it first built an oil refinery. Now the firm has been re-hired for the expansion, the state-owned firm said in a statement.

The Dangote Group, Nigeria's leading multinational conglomerate headquartered in Lagos, plans to expand the refinery's capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day under Train 2, with production of Euro VI-grade fuels.

The expansion will also scale up polypropylene capacity from 830 kilo tonnes per annum (kTPA) to 2.4 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) through revamping of the existing polypropylene unit and installation of an additional 1.2 MMTPA unit, along with a world-scale 750 kTPA UOP Oleflex unit to augment propylene feed.

EIL said it was Dangote Group's PMC and EPCM consultant for the 650,000 barrels-per-day integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the Lekki Free Zone, commissioned in 2024.

The single-train facility is the world's largest of its kind, producing Euro-V quality gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and polypropylene, and is widely regarded as a transformative asset for Africa's energy landscape.

The latest expansion is expected to position Dangote as the world's largest petroleum refinery, strengthen fuel production capacity within Africa, reduce dependence on imports and support regional energy security.

"The latest expansion further reinforces Nigeria's mission to become a regional hub for refined petroleum products and petrochemicals," EIL said.

EIL, a premier engineering consultancy under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, said the contract underscores continued confidence in its engineering and project management capabilities.

With experience spanning oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals, fertilisers, metallurgy, infrastructure and renewable energy, EIL will deploy its multidisciplinary expertise and global execution model to support the next phase of the Dangote complex, which is expected to rank among the largest refinery complexes at a single location worldwide.