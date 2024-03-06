EKA Mobility appoints Nobuyoshi Umezawa as Chief Strategy Officer

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Electric mobility firm EKA Mobility on Wednesday said it has appointed Nobuyoshi Umezawa of Mitsui Co as its Chief Strategy Officer.

His appointment at the company comes following EKA mobility roping in the Japan-headquartered Mitsui Co, Ltd and VDL Groep of Netherlands as equity partners late last year.

A veteran at Mitsui, Umezawa brings extensive experience and knowledge in international business, project management, and investment portfolio management, the company said.

His expertise includes the areas of project management of turnkey EPC contracts, investment in PPP/PFI projects, and project financing, as per the statement.

Besides, he has also served on the boards of several organisations including passenger railway operators in the United Kingdom, commercial vehicle leasing companies in Latin America, industrial machinery distributors in the United States, and logistics and finance entities in India, among others, it said. PTI IAS DR