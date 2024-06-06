EKA Mobility appoints Vijaykumar Yelne as President, Murali Raju as CCO and Zoeb Karampurwala as CPO

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Electric Mobility firm EKA Mobility on Thursday announced the appointment of Vijaykumar Yelne as President of the company.

In addition to this, Murali Raju has been brought in as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) while Zoeb Karampurwala as Chief Product Officer (CPO), the company said in a statement.

The appointment of three senior executives came after the Pune-headquartered company roped in Japanese firm Mitsui Co as well as VDL Group of Netherlands as equity partners with a Rs 850-crore investment plan late last year.

EKA Mobility had also appointed Nobuyoshi Umezawa of Mitsui Co as its Chief Strategy Officer in March 2024.

"We welcome Zoeb, Murali, and Vijaykumar to the EKA Mobility family. Their extensive experience and proven leadership in their respective fields will be pivotal as we continue to innovate and expand our footprint in the electric vehicle market. Each of them brings unique skills that align perfectly with our strategic goals," said Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA (Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd).

An automobile industry veteran, Yelne began his career at Cummins Engine Company as trainee in 1982.

In 2005, he moved to MAN Trucks, where he first served as COO and Director for the company's India operations till October 2015. In 2015, he took over as director of operations at MAN Automotive South Africa, a position he served till October 2015, EKA mobility said.

Murali Raju brings over 25 years of industry experience, integrating engineering, IT, and management, the company said, adding expertise spans accounting, corporate finance, operations management, ERP, and artificial intelligence.

His career includes key roles such as President/CFO at Bharat Forge America and General Manager at Gerdau, among others, as per the statement.

Zoeb Karampurwala, according to the company, is focused on developing a range of electric commercial vehicles and achieving vertical integration of EV components.

Karampurwala is an automotive engineer and senior executive with over 26 years of experience in electric and conventional vehicle development. Earlier, he also served at Mahindra & Mahindra, Ola Electric Mobility, and Tata Motors.