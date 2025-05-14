EKA Mobility bags order to supply 750 e-buses in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Electric mobility firm EKA Mobility on Wednesday said it has received an order to deploy 750 electric buses across 11 cities in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has bagged a Letter of Award (LOA) and joined hands with GreenCell Mobility to execute the order.

The large-scale deployment will see the rollout of both 9-meter and 12-meter fully electric buses across eleven cities -- Amravati, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, and Tirupati -- in the state.

"We are proud to partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and collaborate with GreenCell Mobility to deliver green, smart, and efficient transportation solutions for the people of the state. This partnership marks a significant step toward building smarter, more sustainable cities across India," EKA Mobility & Pinnacle Industries Founder & Chairman Sudhir Mehta said.

EKA Mobility said it had earlier bagged a Rs 150 crore order from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and around Rs 400 crore contract from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). PTI MSS MSS SHW