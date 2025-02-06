EKA Mobility, KPIT Technologies ink pact for developing powertrain components

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Electric commercial vehicle EKA Mobility on Thursday said it has inked an initial pact with KPIT Technologies to develop powertrain components such as traction motors, controllers, vehicle control units, and battery management systems for e-buses and CVs.

The memorandum of understanding signed between the two partners will leverage KPIT's three-decades of work in mobility and an extensive lineup of indigenously developed electric powertrain technologies, which will enable EKA Mobility to deliver energy efficiency, reduce total cost of ownership, EKA Mobility said.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to redefining mobility by delivering sustainable, and efficient electric vehicles to our customers. By leveraging KPIT's expertise in electric powertrain technologies, we aim to accelerate India's transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles," said Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman, EKA Mobility.

KPIT's electric powertrain solutions offer high efficiency, besides being highly cost-competitive, Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies said.

Patil further added that world over, consumers are looking for clean and safe mobility solutions that meet their everyday needs.

"Together, we will develop EV mobility solutions for country-specific use cases, promoting wide adoption (of electric commercial vehicles," he said.