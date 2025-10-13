EKA Mobility partners with Kerchanshe for distribution, assembly of e-buses, trucks in Ethiopia

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Electric commercial vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Ethiopia's Kerchanshe Trading PLC, to establish distribution, assembly, and after-sales operations in the country to target markets in East Africa.

Under the pact, the two parties will look at establishing a local Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly plant for EKA vehicles in Ethiopia, launching distribution and service operations across Ethiopia and neighbouring markets, and introducing a comprehensive range of clean, electric mobility products tailored to meet regional requirements, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, EKA Mobility, Founder & Chairman Sudhir Mehta said,"Ethiopia, with its growing industrial base and focus on clean energy, is the ideal hub for our East African operations. Together, we aim to create not just vehicles, but a cleaner, more inclusive future for mobility in East Africa." Kerchanshe Group CEO and President, Israel Degefa said,"With this collaboration, we are laying the groundwork for a new era of electric mobility in East Africa. By combining EKA's innovative electric vehicle technology with our local expertise in assembly and distribution, we are creating a robust ecosystem that supports green mobility, industrial growth, and job creation." Kerchanshe Trading PLC is Ethiopia's leading coffee exporter and a leader in agriculture, construction, and automotive sectors, is among East Africa's most respected conglomerates, with extensive experience in industrial operations and vehicle assembly.