EKA Mobility to supply 250 electric buses to Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to supply 250 electric buses.

The deployment of these 250 e-buses will serve major routes across the city, enhancing the quality of public transport while significantly lowering operational costs and emissions, EKA mobility said in a statement.

The contract for the bus service was awarded to Hansa Vahan India Private Limited, formerly known as Hansa Travels, which has partnered with EKA Mobility, it said.

The company, however, did not share the value of the order.

EKA Mobility will manufacture and supply the 12-metre, air-conditioned 41-seater e-buses to Hansa Travels, besides undertaking an annual maintenance contract for the entire duration of the operation, it said.

"This partnership with Nagpur Municipal Corporation marks another critical step towards India's transition to clean energy mobility. This order is also a testament to EKA Mobility's growing presence and leadership in the electric vehicle market," said Rohit Srivastava, Chief Growth Officer at EKA Mobility. PTI IAS HVA