EKA Mobilty unveils electric truck, public transport vehicle

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) EKA Mobility on Saturday unveiled an electric truck and a six-seater public transport vehicle here with an aim to expand its product portfolio.

The truck - EKA 55T is an electric heavy-duty truck with a 200 km range, 43,000 kg payload capacity, and fast-charging capabilities.

The company said that EKA 6S is a shared mobility solution for last-mile public transport, enhancing connectivity in cities.

Sudhir Mehta, founder and Chairman, EKA Mobility said: "Our latest range of electric buses, trucks, and SCVs reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solutions for businesses and public transportation". PTI RR BAL BAL