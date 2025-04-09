EKI bags consultancy work for Varanasi Smart City Bio-Conversion Project

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services (EKI) has bagged consultancy work for Varanasi Smart City Bio-Conversion Project.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the project is targeting methane reduction.

Located in Shahanshahpur, Varanasi district, the project utilises anaerobic digestion technology to transform about 70 tonnes per day of animal manure and organic feedstock into clean energy and organic fertilisers.

Manish Dabkara, Chairman and Managing Director of EKI Energy Services, said, "This project aligns with our commitment to advancing innovative climate solutions that drive both environmental and socio-economic impact." The project is expected to reduce 33,187 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions over its seven-year crediting period.

The project is part of the Government of India's Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation initiative, showcasing a collaboration between Adani Group, Gobardhan Varanasi Foundation SPV, and local authorities.

EKI Energy Services is providing support in realisation of benefits from the carbon market.

With a lifespan of 25 years, the Varanasi Smart City Bio-Conversion Project serves as a model for innovative waste-to-energy solutions, emphasising the critical need to integrate sustainability into urban planning and development.