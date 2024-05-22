EKI Energy Services aims to complete distribution of 1 mn cook stoves in Africa

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Homegrown EKI Energy Services on Wednesday said it aims to complete distribution of 1 million cook stoves across six African nations in the next two years.

Advertisment

It has already distributed 3 lakh cooking stoves in Africa, another 3 lakh will be distributed this financial year, the Indore-based company said in a statement.

"EKI aims to reach the 1 million mark in improved cook stoves distribution across 6 African countries in next 2 years building upon its existing presence in Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, and Nigeria," the company's Chairman and Managing Director Manish Dabkara at 'Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa' said in Paris last week.

President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, the President of the African Development Bank Group Akinwumi A Adesina, and the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol, also attended at the event. PTI ABI KKS TRB TRB