EKI Energy Services joins Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials prog for GHG accounting

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Homegrown EKI Energy Services has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) accreditation programme to assess GHG emissions.

PCAF is a global partnership that assesses and maintains transparency and accountability for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with loans and investments.

As an accredited PCAF partner, EKI will leverage its extensive expertise in carbon footprint assessment, carbon credit trading and sustainability strategy to guide financial institutions in integrating science-based targets into their operations.

"It has been enrolled in PCAF accreditation programme, becoming the second entity from India to embark on this journey," EKI said in a statement.

By adopting these standards, institutions can align with the Paris Agreement's goals and play a pivotal role in accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Joining the PCAF accreditation journey is a significant milestone in our mission to support India and South Asia's financial institutions in measuring, reporting and managing their portfolio emissions. Together, we aim to drive the region's transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future," EKI Chairman and Managing Director Manish Dabkara said.

"As India's sustainable finance spectrum grows, we look forward to seeing EKI contribute to the region's green economy transformation," Bart van Lunteren, Accredited Partner Lead at PCAF, said.