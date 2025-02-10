EKI Energy Services net profit at Rs 1.53 cr in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) EKI Energy Services on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted a loss of Rs 23.33 crore during the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

Income increased 58 per cent to Rs 71.35 crore against Rs 45.18 crore a year ago.

Expenses remained almost flat at Rs 68.34 crore.

EKI Energy Services is a leading carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe.

Carbon credits are earned by the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere through climate-friendly projects and can be used by governments, industries, or private individuals to compensate for generating emissions elsewhere. PTI ABI ABI SHW