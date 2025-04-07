EKI Energy Services picks up minority stake in Tvasta to diversify portfolio

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Carbon credits generator EKI Energy Services (EKI) on Monday announced acquiring a minority stake in Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

On the objective behind the move, EKI Energy MD Manish Dabkara said, "Tvasta's expertise is in 3D printing has the potential to revolutionize industries by making processes more efficient and reducing material wastage." This partnership is a strategic step towards diversifying EKI's portfolio while ensuring sustainable returns on our surplus funds, he said.

In the statement, the company did not disclose any financial details of the project.

Madhya Pradesh-based EKI Energy Services is a leading carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe.

Carbon credit -- which an entity earns by decarbonising its operations -- is a growing market the world over. PTI ABI KKS HVA