EKI Energy Services posts Rs 3.77 lakh in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) EKI Energy Services on Tuesday posted Rs 3.77 lakh net profit during the June quarter on the back of higher income.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 29.10 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter, the company's total income rose to Rs 181.36 crore from Rs 85.64 crore a year ago.

The company's new venture power trading generated Rs 136.20 crore in revenue during the June quarter, it said.

Its expenses stood at Rs 181.37 crore against Rs 114.73 crore in the year-ago period.

EKI Energy Services is a leading carbon credits services provider.

Carbon credit -- which an entity earns by decarbonising its operations -- is a growing market the world over. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL