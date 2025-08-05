EKI Energy Services reports Rs 1.28 cr loss in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) EKI Energy Services on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.77 lakh in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 21.81 crore during the quarter. The same stood at Rs 181.36 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board approved the incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company.

The WOS is being incorporated to engage in the manufacturing, trading, and distribution of biogas and related renewable energy products and technologies.

It will also provide consulting, research, and services related to biomass, biochar, carbon capture, and the operation of biogas plants and infrastructure. PTI KKS SHW