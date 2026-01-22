EKI Energy Services reports Rs 4.62 cr loss in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) EKI Energy Services on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.62 crore for December quarter mainly due to lower revenues.

It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.53 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a regulatory filing said.

Total income dipped to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter from Rs 71.35 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved acquisition of remaining 14.11 per cent equity shares of GHG Reduction Technologies Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company. The purchase is at a net consideration of Rs 60,50,000.

Consequent to the acquisition, GHG Reduction will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

GHG is engaged in the business of manufacturing of improved cook stoves (ICS), iron hot plates, ovens, rangers, heaters, dish geysers, including electric or non-electric, heating appliances and water filter, batteries, panels, chokes, spare parts etc.

Additionally, the company is also engaged in the business of biomass including manufacturing, trading, selling, buying, exporting, importing, reselling, whole-selling, retailing, consulting of biomass feed material, briquette, pellets, biochar production, carbon capture technologies and related equipment etc. PTI KKS ANU